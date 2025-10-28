 Cyclone Montha Effect: Gates Of Gwalior's Tighra Dam Open After 24 Hours Of Non-Stop Rain; Downpour Predicted Across State--VIDEO
The light showers that began on Monday continued through Tuesday, turning into a steady drizzle across the city.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two gates of Tighra Dam were opened on Tuesday afternoon after incessant rains for the last 24 hours caused the reservoir to overflow in Gwalior. The rains in the central India are attributed to Cyclone Montha which hit Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Notably, its effect will not remain limited to the eastern parts of the country. The Met department predicted heavy rainfall in atleast 44 districts of Madhya Pradesh till October 30.

Watch video below :

The light showers that began on Monday in Gwalior, continued through Tuesday, turning into a steady drizzle across the city.

The administration also made announcements in nearby low-lying areas to alert residents as a safety measure.

According to the Meteorological Department, a strong weather system is active over the region, leading to non-stop rain since Monday.

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Offers Usha Arghya To Sun On Chhath; Announces Construction Of Mithilanchal...
article-image

In the last 24 hours, Gwalior recorded around 69.2 mm (about 3 inches) of rainfall.

Continuous showers have caused waterlogging in several areas, making movement difficult for residents, especially in low-lying colonies.

The rain has also affected nearby districts like Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, and Sheopur, where similar weather conditions were reported.

Madhya Pradesh October 28, 2025 Weather Update: 44 Districts To Feel Cyclone Montha's Effects; Rain...
article-image

Due to the sudden change in weather, school children were seen wearing warm clothes on Tuesday morning as temperatures dropped noticeably.

Weather experts said a low-pressure area has formed over Gwalior, while a trough line is passing through northern Madhya Pradesh.

As a result, light rain is expected to continue through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday morning. After that, the sky is likely to clear, and colder conditions are expected to return.

Heavy Rain Trouble for Farmers in Datia, Crops Drowned in Water

Continuous heavy rainfall in Datia district has turned into a major problem for farmers.

Due to three days of heavy rain, harvested paddy crops in several villages, especially in Agora, have been completely destroyed, causing severe financial losses.

Villagers said they have informed the revenue department many times, but no officials have visited the affected areas yet.

Farmers accused authorities of avoiding paperwork and demanded immediate inspection and compensation.

The farmers warned that if prompt action is not taken, they will collectively protest at the district headquarters.

