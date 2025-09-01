 Madhya Pradesh September 1 2025, Weather Update: Rain Alert In Over Dozen Districts, Downpour Likely Till September 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh September 1 2025, Weather Update: Rain Alert In Over Dozen Districts, Downpour Likely Till September 3

Madhya Pradesh September 1 2025, Weather Update: Rain Alert In Over Dozen Districts, Downpour Likely Till September 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that these places may receive between 2.5 to 4 inches (about 6 to 11 centimeters) of rain in the next 24 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy rain alert is in effect today for 17 districts across Indore and Ujjain divisions in Madhya Pradesh, including major areas like Indore and Ujjain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that these places may receive between 2.5 to 4 inches (about 6 to 11 centimeters) of rain in the next 24 hours.

Read Also
From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore
article-image

Weather Forecast

September 2–3: Weather officials continue to warn of heavy or moderate rain across much of the state, including the Indore and Ujjain areas.

FPJ Shorts
'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai At Reliance AGM
'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai At Reliance AGM
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip To Be Released Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip To Be Released Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
Consumer Connect: 'Deemed Conveyance Possible Without OC,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Deemed Conveyance Possible Without OC,' Says Expert
Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day

September 4: The focus shifts to the Gwalior–Chambal zone, where a fresh alert has been issued for intense showers.

The 7-day forecast for Indore shows daily clouds and rain:

Monday–Wednesday: Frequent showers with breaks, temperatures from 27 to 28 °C.

Thursday onward: Showers continue, with morning drizzle and light rain in the afternoon. Later in the week, the chance of thunderstorms grows.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ahead Of Rollout, Metro Safety Commissioner To Inspect In Two Phases; Many Departments...
article-image

Districts listed under this yellow-level alert include Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Reports say Indore and Shajapur have experienced lower rainfall compared to surrounding districts. Locals hope that the upcoming heavy rain will bring much-needed relief. Meanwhile, other regions, including Gwalior, Chambal, and Jabalpur, are also preparing for rising water levels.

In Bhopal, scattered rain showers occurred this Friday morning—sometimes heavy, sometimes light. Rain is also being recorded in Gwalior–Ratlam and Satna, showing that the monsoon is still active across the state.

Why this rain matters?

Relief from Dry Conditions: Indore and nearby areas have fallen behind in monsoon rainfall, so the forecasted rain could help catch up to seasonal averages.

Caution Needed: With heavy rain comes a risk of flooding, waterlogging, and disrupted daily life. Local authorities and residents should stay alert.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Woman Raped On Marriage Pretext For Over Four Years

Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Woman Raped On Marriage Pretext For Over Four Years

Madhya Pradesh September 1 2025, Weather Update: Rain Alert In Over Dozen Districts, Downpour Likely...

Madhya Pradesh September 1 2025, Weather Update: Rain Alert In Over Dozen Districts, Downpour Likely...

MP Congress President Jitu Patwari’s Car Stoned In Ratlam

MP Congress President Jitu Patwari’s Car Stoned In Ratlam

Sachin Tendulkar On Two-Day Visit To MP's Maheshwar

Sachin Tendulkar On Two-Day Visit To MP's Maheshwar

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna