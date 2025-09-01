Madhya Pradesh September 1 2025, Weather Update: Rain Alert In Over Dozen Districts, Downpour Likely Till September 3

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy rain alert is in effect today for 17 districts across Indore and Ujjain divisions in Madhya Pradesh, including major areas like Indore and Ujjain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that these places may receive between 2.5 to 4 inches (about 6 to 11 centimeters) of rain in the next 24 hours.

Weather Forecast

September 2–3: Weather officials continue to warn of heavy or moderate rain across much of the state, including the Indore and Ujjain areas.

September 4: The focus shifts to the Gwalior–Chambal zone, where a fresh alert has been issued for intense showers.

The 7-day forecast for Indore shows daily clouds and rain:

Monday–Wednesday: Frequent showers with breaks, temperatures from 27 to 28 °C.

Thursday onward: Showers continue, with morning drizzle and light rain in the afternoon. Later in the week, the chance of thunderstorms grows.

Districts listed under this yellow-level alert include Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Reports say Indore and Shajapur have experienced lower rainfall compared to surrounding districts. Locals hope that the upcoming heavy rain will bring much-needed relief. Meanwhile, other regions, including Gwalior, Chambal, and Jabalpur, are also preparing for rising water levels.

In Bhopal, scattered rain showers occurred this Friday morning—sometimes heavy, sometimes light. Rain is also being recorded in Gwalior–Ratlam and Satna, showing that the monsoon is still active across the state.

Why this rain matters?

Relief from Dry Conditions: Indore and nearby areas have fallen behind in monsoon rainfall, so the forecasted rain could help catch up to seasonal averages.

Caution Needed: With heavy rain comes a risk of flooding, waterlogging, and disrupted daily life. Local authorities and residents should stay alert.