BJP Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Insulting PM Narendra Modi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Tejasvi Yadav in Bihar recently, BJP staged protest on Link Road Number One and demanded apology from Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma led the protest during which funeral procession of Rahul was taken out. They said it was tradition of Congress to insult women.

Abusing PM for growing popularity: Hemant Khandelwal

Khandelwal said that Congress leaders were perturbed over the growing popularity of PM and were abusing him. By using derogatory words against PM’s mother, Congress has worked against the Indian culture. People will not forgive Congress for its sin. Large number of BJP women workers including mayor Malti Rai took part in the protest.

Women BJP workers raise protest

BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested against Rahul Gandhi and demanded apology from him. They torched the pyre of Rahul and raised slogans. They reached Congress office after participating in party’s demonstration against Rahul Gandhi held at Link Road Number one.