 BJP Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Insulting PM Narendra Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Insulting PM Narendra Modi

BJP Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Insulting PM Narendra Modi

BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested against Rahul Gandhi and demanded apology from him too

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
BJP Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Insulting PM Narendra Modi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Tejasvi Yadav in Bihar recently, BJP staged protest on Link Road Number One and demanded apology from Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma led the protest during which funeral procession of Rahul was taken out. They said it was tradition of Congress to insult women.

Abusing PM for growing popularity: Hemant Khandelwal

Khandelwal said that Congress leaders were perturbed over the growing popularity of PM and were abusing him. By using derogatory words against PM’s mother, Congress has worked against the Indian culture. People will not forgive Congress for its sin. Large number of BJP women workers including mayor Malti Rai took part in the protest.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Chembur’s 71-Year-Old Ganesh Pandal Switches From PoP To Clay Idol
Ganeshotsav 2025: Chembur’s 71-Year-Old Ganesh Pandal Switches From PoP To Clay Idol
Ganeshotsav 2025: Backlash Over Crowd Mismanagement And VIP Treatment At Lalbaugcha Raja
Ganeshotsav 2025: Backlash Over Crowd Mismanagement And VIP Treatment At Lalbaugcha Raja
Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In 18 Districts, Rivers Overflowing
Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In 18 Districts, Rivers Overflowing
Bhiwandi Pothole Death: Thane Traffic Police Ban Heavy Vehicles Inside City
Bhiwandi Pothole Death: Thane Traffic Police Ban Heavy Vehicles Inside City
Read Also
Gandhi Medical College Pushes Research Culture With PSBH Drive; New Approach Aims To Build...
article-image

Women BJP workers raise protest

BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested against Rahul Gandhi and demanded apology from him. They torched the pyre of Rahul and raised slogans. They reached Congress office after participating in party’s demonstration against Rahul Gandhi held at Link Road Number one.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Creators Of MP With Creators Awards; Panel Discussions, Workshops At Bhopal...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Creators Of MP With Creators Awards; Panel Discussions, Workshops At Bhopal...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vikramaditya Vedic Clock At CM House Today

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vikramaditya Vedic Clock At CM House Today

Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal

Ganesh Utsav Puja: Waste From 4,000 Pandals Turn Into Eco-Friendly Products In Bhopal

3 Held For Looting, Snatching Motorcycle In Bhopal

3 Held For Looting, Snatching Motorcycle In Bhopal

BJP National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh Takes Feedback From MP State Government,...

BJP National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh Takes Feedback From MP State Government,...