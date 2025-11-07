 Madhya Pradesh November 7 2025, Weather Update: Dry Weather To Continue Across State; Temperatures To Dip After Sunset
The day is expected to warm steadily, reaching about 28 °C (82 °F) in the afternoon. Overnight, skies will clear further and temperatures will drop, likely touching around 14 °C (57 °F).

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As of today, the weather across Madhya Pradesh is marked by clear skies and mild temperatures, heralding the onset of the cooler season.

In the state capital of Bhopal, the morning began with sunshine and a temperature around 21 °C (70 °F). The day is expected to warm steadily, reaching about 28 °C (82 °F) in the afternoon. Overnight, skies will clear further and temperatures will drop, likely touching around 14 °C (57 °F).

Weather Forecast

For Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior: Expect daytime highs in the mid‑20s °C to high‑20s °C (around 25‑30 °C) and nighttime lows in the mid‑teens °C (15‑17 °C) in the next day.

With dry weather dominating, outdoor activities during the day are comfortable; however, evenings and early mornings may require a light jacket or sweater.

Early‑morning fog or mist cannot be ruled out in lower lying or rural areas — those travelling before sunrise should be alert.

The shift to cooler nights also suggests residents should give more attention to night‑time comfort: indoors, consider closing windows or using light bedding.

Meanwhile in Indore, conditions are very similar: clear and sunny, with a current temperature near 23 °C (73 °F) and a high expected around 27 °C–30 °C (81 °F–86 °F) this afternoon.

The night will bring cooler air, with minimums dropping into the 15 °C (59 °F) range.

Up in the northern part of the state in Gwalior, the morning started a little cooler: approximately 18 °C (64 °F) with hazy sunshine. A high near 27 °C (80 °F) is forecast later, followed by clear skies and a nighttime low dipping to around 16 °C (61 °F).

What this means
The prevailing weather pattern is dry and sunny, with little to no chance of rain for the next 24–48 hours. Clear skies combined with the absence of cloud cover at night mean that temperatures will drop significantly after sunset, so early morning hours could feel quite brisk.

The warm daytime highs paired with cooler nights are typical of this transition period between the retreat of the monsoon and the arrival of winter‑like conditions.

