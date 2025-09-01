Indore Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh On Pretext Of Investment; Crime Branch Able To Recover ₹11.65 Lakh So Far | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 54 lakh by the conmen on the pretext of investment, a crime branch official said on Sunday. The accused woman had made a phone call with a promise to earn 2000 to 4000 daily. Crime branch can online recover Rs 11.65 lakh.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a person named Dharmendra lodged a complaint that he had received a message on his WhatsApp and the sender had revealed her name as Naina Sharma.

She lured him that he can earn Rs 2,000 to 4,000 daily. The complainant first refused to invest money but when the woman showed a fake transaction with profit on a social media group, the complainant agreed to invest money through her company.

Later, the woman sent a link and told the complainant to register his details. The complainant had checked the name of her company at SEBI’s website. A company with a similar name was found so he trusted the conwoman and he registered through the link.

Initially, he started a small investment and the scammer gave profit to him to gain his trust. After that the complainant started investing big amounts. He sent Rs 54 lakh.

The accused later told that due to technical issues, the company name has been changed. When the complainant checked the changed company name on SEBI’s website, he found that no company was registered with this name.

He later lodged a complaint with NCRP portal on its toll free number 1930. After that the crime branch registered a case against unidentified people and started an investigation. So far, the crime branch has been able to return only Rs 11.65 lakh to the complainant. The crime branch officials said that the cyber team is working to recover the entire amount and to identify the accused.