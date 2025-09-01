 Indore: 160 Power Staff Deployed For Anant Chaturdashi
Adjusting power lines to proper heights and tying loose cables

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore: 160 Power Staff Deployed For Anant Chaturdashi | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has launched special preparations to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and safety during the grand Ganesh idol immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi.

Around 160 employees and officers, including 30 engineers, will be deployed along the seven-kilometer-long procession route, which runs from Malwa Mill to Bajaj Khana and Rajmohalla.

The city’s superintendent engineer, executive engineer and high-voltage in-charge recently conducted a detailed inspection of the route on foot, preparing an immediate action plan for electricity-related works.

article-image

Superintendent engineer DK Gathe said the works are being carried out through a week-long special programme. Teams from North, Central, West and East divisions of the city are working jointly to prepare the route.

To strengthen monitoring, a temporary control room will be set up at Bajaj Khana. It will remain operational from the evening of Anant Chaturdashi until the completion of the procession the next morning. Zone, division, circle, and high-voltage maintenance teams will be stationed along the route to handle emergencies promptly.

Officials said these precautions are vital as the Anant Chaturdashi procession is one of Indore’s most significant and long-standing religious events, drawing huge crowds every year.

Key measures include:

Covering of 55 distribution transformers to prevent accidents.

Adjusting power lines to proper heights and tying loose cables.

Maintenance of feeders linked to Malwa Mill, Gandhi Hall, Pagnis Paga, DRP Line, Bajaj Khana, Jail Road, Hamilton Road, Jawahar Marg, and MG Road.

Dedicated power supply arrangements for the Jawahar Marg stretch of the route.

