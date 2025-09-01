 Tragic! 20-Year-Old Girl Slips On Wet Floor In Indore, Falls To Death
Tragic! 20-Year-Old Girl Slips On Wet Floor In Indore, Falls To Death

The girl had gone upstairs to collect clothes that had been put out to dry

Updated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Tragic! 20-Year-Old Girl Slips On Wet Floor In Indore, Falls To Death | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl died after falling from the second floor of her house under Tilak Nagar police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when she had gone upstairs to collect clothes that had been put out to dry. Due to the wet floor, she accidentally slipped and fell to the ground floor, sustaining a severe head injury. She was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Khushi Bansal, a resident of Sanvid Nagar.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said they received information that Khushi had gone to the second floor to remove clothes when she accidentally slipped and fell, resulting in her death. Her brother Raju took her to the hospital, where she died after struggling for a couple of hours.

Raju said that Khushi was a college student. He was not at home when the incident took place.

The police have begun a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

