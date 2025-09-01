 Congress Slams Attack On Jitu Patwari In Indore; Party Calls It An Attack On Democracy, Demands Swift Action
Congress Slams Attack On Jitu Patwari In Indore; Party Calls It An Attack On Democracy, Demands Swift Action

The party also urged state government to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
Indore Congress Slams Attack On Patwari; Party Calls It An Attack On Democracy, Demands Swift Action |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress has strongly condemned the alleged attack on vehicle of MPCC President Jitu Patwari in Ratlam, calling it not just an assault on an individual but an attack on democracy and political ideology.

MPCC spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said that any violent attempt to suppress democratic values and the freedom to express political views is unacceptable. The City Congress has demanded a prompt and impartial investigation, along with immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident.

The party also urged state government to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future. Reiterating its commitment to democratic principles, Congress stated it would continue to assert its political rights through peaceful and constitutional means, while firmly opposing any form of violence.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday while Patwari was in Ratlam with his supporters to participate in ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, when a stone was allegedly pelted at his vehicle. However, police have denied that any such attack took place, stating that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

