 Bhopal: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Booked For Raping Class 8 Student After Befriending Her On Snapchat
Bhopal: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Booked For Raping Class 8 Student After Befriending Her On Snapchat

The accused reportedly called her on some pretext and took her to his rented room

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Booked For Raping Class 8 Student After Befriending Her On Snapchat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old boy preparing for NEET has been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Class 8 student after befriending her on social media.

The incident took place under Aishbagh police station limits and came to light when the victim disclosed the matter to her family.

According to Aishbagh police station incharge VBS Sengar, the accused has been identified as Arbaaz Pathan, a native of Shujalpur who is presently staying in Nishatpura to prepare for the examinations. The minor girl, a local resident, became acquainted with him through Snapchat sometimes back.

On August 26, the accused reportedly called her on some pretext and took her to his rented room, where he allegedly raped her. When she resisted and threatened to inform her family, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Feeling scared, the girl kept silent for four days. However, her health began to deteriorate, which prompted her family members to question her. On Saturday evening, she narrated the incident to them, following which a police complaint was lodged.

Based on the statement of the victim, the police have registered a case of rape along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police officials said that investigation was underway and further action would be taken once the accused was apprehended.

