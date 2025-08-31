Crocodile Injures Two Villagers While Escaping Rescue In MP's Neemuch; Video Goes Viral

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two villagers were injured in Neemuch district when a crocodile attacked during a rescue operation in Neemuch on Sunday.

A video is circulating widely on social media, showing the rescue team trying to catch the crocodile by putting a cloth on it. The crocodile, however, tried to escape and in the process injured two villagers while defending itself.

The sudden movement of the reptile created panic in the area, and several villagers fell as they ran in fear.

According to information, the incident took place in Hanumantia Ravji village under Thadoli Gram Panchayat, where the reptile had strayed close to human settlement.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving the information, but the forest department team arrived nearly five hours late.

Villagers said the team did not bring a cage or proper safety equipment, which made the operation more risky.

After a long struggle, the forest department team finally managed to catch the crocodile. It was later released safely into the Gandhi Sagar reservoir.

Forest officials admitted that the rescue became difficult without proper arrangements. The two injured villagers are reported to be safe.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the preparedness of the forest department during such dangerous rescue operations.