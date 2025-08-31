Villagers Chop Turtle To Death With Axe In MP's Bhind; Feast On Its Meat Later, Three On Run — Disturbing Video

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A turtle was brutally killed with an axe by villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday.

A viral video shows the turtle being thrown on the road as it tried to hide in its shell to protect itself. Despite repeated attempts to survive, villagers continued hitting it with sticks and an axe. When the turtle lifted its head, a young man struck it with the axe, killing it instantly. Afterward, the villagers removed the meat and ate it together.

Disturbing video below:

#MadhyaPradesh: Turtle K*ll*d, Meat Consumed During Village Feast In Bhind's Sikri Jagir; Three People On The Run#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/MJzwwof0aA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 31, 2025

According to information, the incident took place in Sikri Jagir village of Lahar area in Bhind.

Instead of saving the struggling animal, some villagers cut its meat and held a feast in the village.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against three people in Bhind.

All three accused are currently absconding, and the forest department is conducting raids to catch them.

According to forest officials, the axe was used by Lala, also called Putua, son of Ratiram Balmiki.

Angad, son of Bhewalal Balmiki, helped by turning the turtle over with a wooden stick, while Uday, son of Mewalal Balmiki, was also present during the incident. The forest team raided their homes, but the accused had already fled.

Ranger Basant Sharma said that the accused have been identified based on the video. The team is conducting continuous searches in the village and surrounding areas and assured that the culprits will be caught soon.