Snail’s Pace! Bhopal Metro Builds Just 7.5 Km In 6 Years; Local Leaders, Residents Raise Questions

Snail’s Pace! Local Leaders, Residents Raise Questions; Bhopal Metro Builds Just 7.5 Km In 6 Years |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six years after the foundation stone for the Bhopal Metro project was laid in 2019, the MP Metro Rail Corporation has completed only 7.5 km of the priority corridor.

Local leaders and residents are now questioning whether the remaining 23.25 km stretch and 20 metro stations will be completed by the set deadline of 2029.

Metro officials, however, remain optimistic, citing the crucial establishment of Metro Common Depot in Subhash Nagar during the initial phase. With the priority corridor, including eight stations, now finished, the focus has shifted to completing the remaining stations and connecting them to the railway line in phases. With all major contracts awarded, work is expected to accelerate.

Project cost rises due to delays

Metro officials have acknowledged that delays—due to pandemic, late contract awards, and regulatory approvals—have led to a cost hike. The initial estimated project cost of Rs. 6941 crores has now increased by 10 to 12 percent.

1342 properties affected

According to Bhopal Metro Annual Report 2023-24, 1342 properties have been affected by the project. Among them, 499 properties were relocated within a 7 km radius of AIIMS and Subhash Nagar. Areas like Azad Nagar, Arjun Nagar and CI Colony were especially impacted. The report mentions that 121 affected families were relocated without disrupting their livelihoods. Most of the affected properties in these areas were slums.

Focus on underground stations

After completing priority corridor, attention will turn to constructing two underground metro stations at Nadra Bus Stand and Bhopal Junction. Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will be used to dig up to 20 meters deep for these underground stations.

Political journey

The Bhopal Metro project was conceptualised during the tenure of BJP leader Babulal Gaur. However, it was under the Kamal Nath-led government that the foundation stone was laid in 2019. Gaur, a strong advocate for the project, had hoped to see the metro operational during his lifetime, but this did not happen.

Metro mock-up inaugurated

In 2023, the Metro Mock-Up (a replica of the Metro train) was inaugurated to give Bhopal residents a first-hand look at the design and features of metro trains. Unlike other metro projects, Bhopal's metro will have a single common depot, a unique aspect of the project.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Teen Dies Of Snakebite On Gufa Mandir Ashram Premises

Bhopal Metro details

The Bhopal Metro project includes two lines: the Blue Line (from Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Trisection) and the Orange Line (from AIIMS to Karond Circle). Initially, the metro will operate between eight elevated stations from AIIMS to Subhash Nagar.

Metro snapshot

On October 3, 2023, the first successful trial run of the priority corridor was conducted.

The Bhopal Metro will use a third railway line for electricity, helping to minimise operational costs.

Metro officials are awaiting arrival of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for the final inspection of the priority corridor, with plans to roll out the metro for public use by October.