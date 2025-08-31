 Madhya Pradesh August 31 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Soak State Till September 2, Alert In Many Districts
Madhya Pradesh August 31 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Soak State Till September 2, Alert In Many Districts

These areas may receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours. Apart from this, heavy showers are also likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Chambal, and Sagar divisions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 23 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior and Guna.

These areas may receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours. Apart from this, heavy showers are also likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Chambal, and Sagar divisions.

Weather Forecast:
The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Madhya Pradesh from August 31 to September 2. Some areas may receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in 24 hours. A monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation are the main reasons for this weather system.

Detailed Report:
On 31 August, heavy rain is likely in 23 districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Chambal, and Sagar divisions may also see heavy showers.

On 1 September, districts such as Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Dewas, Khandwa, Seoni, and Balaghat are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Other parts of the state may see light rain with thunder.

On 2 September, heavy showers have been predicted in Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Rewa, Mauganj, and Sidhi. Light rain is likely in other districts.

According to the alert, districts like Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat are expected to see heavy rainfall.

Senior weather scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that a monsoon trough is passing through the central part of Madhya Pradesh, and a cyclonic circulation is also active.

Because of these conditions, many districts, including Indore, received heavy rain on Saturday. The same system will continue to bring rain on Sunday as well.

