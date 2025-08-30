Bhopal Food Itinerary For A Rainy Day: From Lake View's Maggi To New Market's Piping Hot Samosas, Check Out The Perfect Food Map

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2025
1. Chai & Pakoras at Raju Tea Stall, New Market Kickstart your day with a steaming cup of chai paired with crispy pakoras at Raju Tea Stall. A favorite among locals, it's the perfect spot to enjoy the monsoon vibes in Bhopal.
2. Pyaz Ki Kachori at Sehore Kachori Wale, Peer Gate Area Relish the spicy and crispy pyaz ki kachori, a beloved snack in Bhopal, for a rainy day. Sehore Kachori Wale is renowned for this delicacy, offering a taste that's perfectly spicy and crisp, making it a must-try snack.
3. Piping hot Samosa at small cosy shop New Market centre, just behind Top N Town. You can also try Adarsh Namkeen at New Market for a chatapata Samosa treat!
4. Bun Maska and chai Nothing beats the charm of Bun Maska with hot chai especially on a rainy day in Bhopal. Location: Chai Kaapi, 10 Number
5. Momos at Ma-Se Momos Taste hot and sizzling momo filled with yummy stuffing. Ma-Se Momos is a favorite place for momo lovers in Bhopal.
6. Vada Pav in Front of Regional Museum Enjoy the hot, spicy street-side vada pav near the Regional Museum. Crispy on the outside and full of flavor inside, it’s a perfect snack for a rainy day.
7. Maggi at Van Vihar Lake View Point Relish a warm plate of maggi while soaking in the serene views of Van Vihar Lake. It's a tranquil spot to enjoy the monsoon rains with hot sizzling maggi.
Thanks For Reading!