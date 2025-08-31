Bhopal: One Held With 90 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Worth ₹6 Lakh In Vehicle's Trunk | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police on Saturday arrested a liquor smuggler and seized a large consignment of illicit alcohol. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Swift car being used as a taxi and found 10 cartons (90 litres) of country made liquor hidden in the vehicle’s trunk and rear seat.

The seized consignment contained 500 sealed quarters of country liquor. The accused, identified as Surendra Dhakad (25), a resident of Sukhi Sewania, was bringing liquor from other districts to supply illegally in Bhopal’s slum areas, including Indrapuri, Arjun Nagar, and Jheel Nagar.

He was arrested on the spot and the liquor, along with the Swift car worth nearly Rs 6 lakh was seized. Police registered a case under the Excise Act while the samples from each carton were sealed and sent for examination.

Investigations revealed that the accused, who works as a taxi driver, has a criminal history with multiple cases registered against him in Bhopal and Raisen district.