WATCH: Regional Tourism Conclave 2.0 In Gwalior Bags Investment Proposals Worth ₹3.5k Crore; IndiGo To Use ₹100 Cr CSR For Renovation Of Man Singh Fort

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Regional Conclave 2.0 Bags Investment Proposals Worth ₹3.5k Crore | X / Mohan Yadav

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Investment proposals worth around ₹3,500 crore were received in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced at Regional Tourism Conclave on Saturday.

The CM inaugurated the second day of the conclave, distributed land allotment letters to investors, unveiled new project plans, and carried out virtual foundation stone ceremonies.

He said the conclave has brought many opportunities for local people and promised that Madhya Pradesh will continue on the path of progress. He announced that IndiGo Airlines will use ₹100 crore from its CSR fund to renovate the historic Man Singh Fort in Gwalior.

Before the event, he also held one-to-one meetings with several investors.

आज "Regional Tourism Conclave" में ₹3500 करोड़ के निवेश प्रस्ताव प्राप्त हुए।



ग्वालियर चंबल अंचल में पर्यटन की संभावनाओं को लेकर उद्योगपतियों, निवेशकों एवं टूर ऑपरेटर्स से अपने विचार साझा किए। इस अवसर पर लगभग विभिन्न कंपनियों के साथ MoU का आदान-प्रदान भी हुआ।… pic.twitter.com/Gj37JF3FaT — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 30, 2025

Highlighting India’s achievements, the CM said, “Before 2014, India was ranked much lower, but today it has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is on its way to becoming the third.”

He also announced ₹50 crore for building a permanent campus of Man Singh University, and added that Gwalior’s heritage, like the Man Singh Palace, is so unique that “even Asian Paints would fail to match its colors.”

Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said MP is rolling out a ‘red carpet’ for investors with a single-window tourism policy, cutting down permissions from 30 to just 10.

He added that Madhya Pradesh is becoming a tourism hub, noting that last year over 13.47 crore tourists visited the state.

Actor Piyush Mishra also spoke at the conclave, sharing his journey from Gwalior to Bollywood. He stressed the need for proper training facilities in MP for cinema aspirants.

Key investors

Some of the participants who had one-to-one discussions with CM Yadav include:

Aman Nath, Director, Neemrana Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

Vineet Mishra, VP Operations, Accor South Asia

Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators

KK Muhammad, Former Regional Director, ASI

Ratish Nanda, CEO, Aga Khan Trust for Culture in India

Asad Lalljee, SVP Essar Group & CEO Avid Learning



Several other leaders from hospitality, healthcare, adventure, and cultural sectors also attended the session.