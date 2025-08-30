Madhya Pradesh August 30 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts; Monsoon Quota Almost Fulfilled, Indore Division Lags Behind

Madhya Pradesh August 30 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts; Monsoon Quota Almost Fulfilled, Indore Division Lacks Behind |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall on Saturday in 12 districts of Indore, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur divisions.

These include Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna, where 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

Current Weather (11:00 AM)

Monsoon quota almost completed

Since the beginning of monsoon on June 16, Madhya Pradesh has recorded an average of 36.5 inches of rainfall which is slightly above the required 30 inches till this time.

The state’s normal monsoon quota is 37 inches of which 98% has already been achieved. Just 0.5 inches more rain will complete the quota. Last year, the state received over 44 inches of rainfall.

Continuous monsoon activity has led to flooding and waterlogging in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Flooded districts and rainfall distribution

Rajghat (Barwani): Village submerged, locals living on islands.

Khargone: Water entered the district hospital.

Betul: A car rider was swept away in river due to wrong navigation.

Seoni & Indore: Half an inch of rain recorded on Friday.

Narmadapuram, Pachmarhi, Itarsi, Pithampur, Tikamgarh: Moderate rainfall reported.

Highest and Lowest Rainfall

Highest Rainfall: Guna (54.5 inches), Mandla (53.8 inches), Ashoknagar (50.9 inches), Shivpuri (50.7 inches), Sheopur (50.3 inches).

Lowest Rainfall: Indore division districts are lagging – Indore (18.7 inches), Burhanpur (22.7 inches), Khargone (19.8 inches), Khandwa (21.5 inches), Barwani (21.4 inches).

Eastern MP divisions (Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol) have seen consistent heavy rain, leading to flooding in districts like Mandla, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Umaria.

Similarly, Gwalior-Chambal division has surpassed its quota, with districts such as Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur receiving excess rainfall.