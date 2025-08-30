Bhopal: Houses, School, Petrol Pump, Including Encroachments By Machhli Family, Identified On Animal Husbandry Department Land

Bhopal: Houses, School, Petrol Pump On Animal Husbandry Department Land | Vijay Gohil (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The demarcation of 65 acres of animal husbandry department land in Anantpura Kokta was completed on Friday, which was the third day of the survey. The exercise revealed large scale encroachments including residential buildings, plots, shops, petrol pump, private school and multiple colony gates.

According to officials, the maximum number of encroachments was found in a private colony where several houses have been constructed. The private school, a three-storey building, has also come under scrutiny, with reports suggesting possible involvement of infamous Machhli family. However, a final confirmation will come only after the detailed report is prepared.

Govindpura SDM Ravish Kumar Srivastava and tehsildar Saurabh Verma were present during the demarcation process. Tehsildar Verma stated, “The detailed report is being prepared by three revenue inspectors and 11 patwaris. Only after this, the exact number of encroachments and illegal structures will be ascertained.

The report will be submitted to collector on Monday. Those found encroaching will be served notices and given an opportunity to present their documents. If the land is not vacated, further action will follow.”

It is reported that a portion of Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s property is also falling within the department’s land. The civic body had constructed a G+2 market three years ago, and some shops, already sold to buyers, are suspected to be on encroached land. A petrol pump operated by a private agency has also been flagged.

The department sought demarcation after suspecting illegal occupation. Notices have been served to nearly 20 individuals including members of the Machhli family. While their representatives denied involvement, several structures linked to them were marked during the survey.