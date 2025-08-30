 WCD Team Rescues Beggars Amid Ganesh Utsav In Indore
HomeIndoreWCD Team Rescues Beggars Amid Ganesh Utsav In Indore

WCD Team Rescues Beggars Amid Ganesh Utsav In Indore

Officials have rescued 20–25 beggars by the fourth day of Ganesh Utsav from temples and pandals, with many of them arriving from other states during the festive season

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
WCD Team Rescues Beggars Amid Ganesh Utsav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Ganesh Utsav attracting large gatherings, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department team has launched daily rescue operations, focusing on beggars flocking to Indore during the festive season.

Since the start of celebrations, the team has rescued 20 to 25 beggars from major temples, pandals and public areas ever since Ganesh Utsav started.

The largest number of rescues has been recorded at the Sarwate Bus Stand, where festival crowds are thickest. On Friday, four beggars were rescued near Kharana Masjid, while others were found at Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, Annapurna Temple and additional prominent sites.

Officer Dinesh Mishra confirmed that teams remain on daily alert, monitoring crowded religious places to ensure quick intervention. Once rescued, beggars are shifted to Sevadham Ashram in Ujjain, where they undergo counselling, medical care and rehabilitation support.

Officials noted that most of those rescued are not from Indore but have arrived from other states, taking advantage of the festive rush to seek alms. The campaign aims both to maintain order around religious sites and to provide neglected individuals with shelter and an opportunity for recovery.

