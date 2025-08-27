 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Extended Janmashtami Celebrations In Chhatarpur On August 30; Preparation In Full Swing
Commissioner and IG review preparations; bhoomi pujan of Lord Krishna Dham to be held

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Janmashtami Celebrations In Chhatarpur On August 30 | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in extended Krishna Janmashtami celebration in Chhatarpur on August 30. Preparations are underway and senior officials are monitoring the arrangements ahead of the CM's arrival.

It will be the first time when a Chief Minister will participate in the district’s Krishna Janmashtami festival.

Sagar Commissioner Anil Suchari and IG Himani Khanna inspected the Mela Ground, the main venue of the programme on Tuesday. They reviewed security and management arrangements, including the route and helipad.

Commissioner Suchari said that necessary guidelines have been issued to have smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of MLA Lalita Yadav, Collector Parth Jaiswal, DIG Lalit Shakyawar, SP Agam Jain and District Panchayat CEO Tapasya Parihar. Officials emphasised coordination among departments for crowd management and traffic control.

MLA Lalita Yadav informed that Chief Minister Yadav will perform Bhoomi Pujan in Lord Krishna Dham near Gourgayn village in Chattarpur district before joining the grand procession.

His stay in Chhatarpur will last about 2 hours and 20 minutes, during which he will attend stage programs and religious events.

MLA Lalita urged local residents to actively participate and make the celebration a success.

