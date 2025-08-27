 21-Year-Old Maid Found Hanging At MLA Son’s House In MP's Chatarpur, Dog Bite Marks On Face Raise Questions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal21-Year-Old Maid Found Hanging At MLA Son’s House In MP's Chatarpur, Dog Bite Marks On Face Raise Questions

21-Year-Old Maid Found Hanging At MLA Son’s House In MP's Chatarpur, Dog Bite Marks On Face Raise Questions

The sudden death has caused shock in the area, especially since the woman had been serving the family for years.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old maid was found hanging at the house of an MLA's son in Chhatarpur on Monday.

The maid, identified as Sapna Raikwar, had been working at the house for several years.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates...
article-image

She was found dead at the house of Abhiyant Gaur, son of Khargapur MLA Chanda Gaur, in Chhatarpur on Monday morning.

According to information, the incident was reported around 5:20 am when her body was seen hanging in the back portion of the house.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Man Held For ₹31.58 Lakh Jewellery Fraud Using Fake Chandukaka Saraf Identity
Mumbai: Man Held For ₹31.58 Lakh Jewellery Fraud Using Fake Chandukaka Saraf Identity
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Issues Safety Advisory On Stingrays & Jellyfish During Ganpati Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Issues Safety Advisory On Stingrays & Jellyfish During Ganpati Immersions
What Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Combined Net Worth?
What Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Combined Net Worth?
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Family members immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and began their investigation.

The police checked CCTV footage from the house, which showed the young woman making a noose with a dupatta and hanging herself.

Officials also noted injury marks on the face of the deceased. Police later clarified that these marks appeared to be from a dog bite.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

At the time of the incident, Abhiyant Gaur’s wife and son were present in the house.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Friendship On Instagram Turns Into Love, Man Held For Rape On Pretext Of Marriage In...
article-image

Station in-charge Balmik Chaubey said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles and further details will be clear only after the post-mortem report.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. | Contact AASRA at +91 9820466726. You are not alone, and support is available.

The sudden death has caused shock in the area, especially since the woman had been serving the family for years.

Police are also speaking to relatives and acquaintances to understand if she was under any stress before the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

21-Year-Old Maid Found Hanging At MLA Son’s House In MP's Chatarpur, Dog Bite Marks On Face Raise...

21-Year-Old Maid Found Hanging At MLA Son’s House In MP's Chatarpur, Dog Bite Marks On Face Raise...

Madhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow...

Madhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow...

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Culvert, Catches Fire

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Culvert, Catches Fire

Bhopal: Baffled Cops Clueless As Cyber Scams Emerge Major Challenge

Bhopal: Baffled Cops Clueless As Cyber Scams Emerge Major Challenge

Madhya Pradesh: Probe Into ₹70 Lakh Scam In MLB College Computer Purchase; Scandal Reaches PMO

Madhya Pradesh: Probe Into ₹70 Lakh Scam In MLB College Computer Purchase; Scandal Reaches PMO