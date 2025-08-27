21-Year-Old Maid Found Hanging At MLA Son’s House In MP's Chatarpur, Dog Bite Marks On Face Raise Questions

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old maid was found hanging at the house of an MLA's son in Chhatarpur on Monday.

The maid, identified as Sapna Raikwar, had been working at the house for several years.

She was found dead at the house of Abhiyant Gaur, son of Khargapur MLA Chanda Gaur, in Chhatarpur on Monday morning.

According to information, the incident was reported around 5:20 am when her body was seen hanging in the back portion of the house.

Family members immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and began their investigation.

The police checked CCTV footage from the house, which showed the young woman making a noose with a dupatta and hanging herself.

Officials also noted injury marks on the face of the deceased. Police later clarified that these marks appeared to be from a dog bite.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

At the time of the incident, Abhiyant Gaur’s wife and son were present in the house.

Station in-charge Balmik Chaubey said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles and further details will be clear only after the post-mortem report.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. | Contact AASRA at +91 9820466726. You are not alone, and support is available.

The sudden death has caused shock in the area, especially since the woman had been serving the family for years.

Police are also speaking to relatives and acquaintances to understand if she was under any stress before the incident.