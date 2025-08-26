Bhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates Strangulation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation gripped the Sundarpura area of Berasia on Tuesday morning after a 55-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Police identified the deceased as Hukam Singh Yadav, a resident of Pipaldhar village in Vidisha district, who had been missing since Monday. A scarf, entangled around his neck, indicated that he was strangled to death.

According to Berasia police station in-charge Virendra Sen, information was received around 8:30 AM about a man lying unconscious. Doctors later confirmed Yadav’s death. During the initial probe, deep wounds were found on his head and near the ribcage, suggesting he was first attacked with blunt objects and later strangulated.

Sen said Yadav had been using a mobile phone, and details of his recent calls will be crucial in tracing those he was in contact with before the murder. Police are investigating whether he was killed at the spot or if his body was dumped on site afterward.

Police officials said that the crime scene is an isolated area with no CCTV surveillance, making the investigation dependent on inputs from nearby villagers. One suspect has already been detained and further interrogation is underway as police attempt to unravel the motive behind the murder.