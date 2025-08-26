 Bhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates Strangulation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates Strangulation

Bhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates Strangulation

Police officials said that the crime scene is an isolated area with no CCTV surveillance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates Strangulation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation gripped the Sundarpura area of Berasia on Tuesday morning after a 55-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Police identified the deceased as Hukam Singh Yadav, a resident of Pipaldhar village in Vidisha district, who had been missing since Monday. A scarf, entangled around his neck, indicated that he was strangled to death.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Friendship On Instagram Turns Into Love, Man Held For Rape On Pretext Of Marriage In...
article-image

According to Berasia police station in-charge Virendra Sen, information was received around 8:30 AM about a man lying unconscious. Doctors later confirmed Yadav’s death. During the initial probe, deep wounds were found on his head and near the ribcage, suggesting he was first attacked with blunt objects and later strangulated.

Sen said Yadav had been using a mobile phone, and details of his recent calls will be crucial in tracing those he was in contact with before the murder. Police are investigating whether he was killed at the spot or if his body was dumped on site afterward.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Legal News: Centre Appoints 14 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai Legal News: Centre Appoints 14 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay High Court
Bombay HC Dismisses PILs, Clears Adani Group For 28-Acre Bandra Reclamation Project
Bombay HC Dismisses PILs, Clears Adani Group For 28-Acre Bandra Reclamation Project
Mumbai News: BMC Continues Crackdown On Pigeon Feeding Amid Court-Ordered Public Consultation
Mumbai News: BMC Continues Crackdown On Pigeon Feeding Amid Court-Ordered Public Consultation
Mumbai Fraud: Employee Impersonation Cheats BKC Diamond Firm Of 30 Diamonds Worth ₹9.47 Lakh; Case Registered
Mumbai Fraud: Employee Impersonation Cheats BKC Diamond Firm Of 30 Diamonds Worth ₹9.47 Lakh; Case Registered

Police officials said that the crime scene is an isolated area with no CCTV surveillance, making the investigation dependent on inputs from nearby villagers. One suspect has already been detained and further interrogation is underway as police attempt to unravel the motive behind the murder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates...

Bhopal Shocker! Man Found Dead, Cops Suspect Foul Play; Scarf Entangled Around Neck Indicates...

21 Cops Honoured For Arresting Woman With ₹1 Crore Brown Sugar; A Total Of 52 Policemen Were...

21 Cops Honoured For Arresting Woman With ₹1 Crore Brown Sugar; A Total Of 52 Policemen Were...

Ten Divine Forms Of Lord Ganesha: A Journey Into Wisdom And Protection

Ten Divine Forms Of Lord Ganesha: A Journey Into Wisdom And Protection

IMC To Host ‘Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Contest’; Best Three Pandals To Be Awarded

IMC To Host ‘Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Contest’; Best Three Pandals To Be Awarded

277 Roads In Indore Division To Be Completed By March 31 Next Year

277 Roads In Indore Division To Be Completed By March 31 Next Year