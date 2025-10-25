Indore News: Bumper Bonanza For Flyers 5 Flights To Start From Today | File (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The flyers of the city as well as the region are going to get a big bumper flights bonanza from Sunday.

Direct flights are going to start for Jammu, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Nashik and New Delhi under the winter schedule that is effective from Sunday. Another good news is that the frequency of Indore-Sharjah-Indore flights is going to increase from 4 days in a week to all 7 days of a week from Sunday itself.

The number of flights operated from the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the busiest airport of the State, will cross 100 marks. Currently, 84 flights are being operated from Indore Airport.

The new flights are being rolled-out by IndiGo, Air India, Vistar Air and Air India Express.

Now, the city will have direct flight connections for 20 prominent domestic destinations including Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jabalpur, Nashik and one international flight for Sharjah in the UAE.

New flights’ schedule

Indore-Jodhpur flight (IndiGo daily): Departure from Indore at 11:40 am, arrival in Jodhpur at 1:10 pm. Return flight leaves Jodhpur at 1:30 pm and reaches Indore at 2:50 pm.

Indore-Udaipur Flight (IndiGo Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday): Departure from Indore at 1:30 pm, arrival in Udaipur at 2:30 pm. Return flight departs at 2:50 pm and reaches Indore at 4:15 pm.

Indore-Jammu Flight (IndiGo Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday): Departure from Indore at 9:55 am, arrival in Jammu at 11:40 am. Return flight departs at 12:55 pm and reaches Indore at 2:35 pm.

Indore-Nashik Flight (IndiGo Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday): Departure from Indore at 1:30 pm, arrival in Nashik at 2:40 pm. Return flight departs at 3:00 pm and reaches Indore at 4:15 pm.

Indore-New Delhi (Vistara, daily): Departure from Delhi at 6.55 am daily and arrival at Indore airport at 8.20 am. In return the flight will depart from Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi at 10.25 am.

Indore–Sharjah Flight Daily from today

There’s good news for international travellers. The Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight will now operate daily under the Winter Schedule going to effective October 26. Air India Express, which currently runs the service four days in a week, will begin daily operations from the date.

Interestingly, the flight schedule is also being revised. The service will now operate in the morning instead of at night.

TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels, informed that At present, the flight departs from Sharjah at 9:10 pm( Sharjah time), arrives at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 10:10 pm IST, and then returns to Sharjah.

Under the new schedule, the flight will depart from the city at 10:10 am and land in Sharjah at 12:05 pm (local time). The return flight will depart from Sharjah at 1:05 pm (local time) and arrive here at 5:50 pm, with a total flight duration of approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes each way.