Indore News: Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹2.1 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City branch police arrested a man for possessing MD drugs worth Rs 2.1 lakh, police said on Saturday. The accused is being questioned for his source of drugs.

According to additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, the accused, identified as Shoaib Khan, a resident of Ratlam, works as a driver on daily wages. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that he used to buy the drug from other districts and sold it to drug addicts in Indore to make extra profit.

The arrest was made near Sanjay Setu Parking, where the team noticed his suspicious behaviour. When questioned, he tried to flee but was caught. On searching him, police recovered 21.61 grams of MD drug. A case has been registered against him under NDPS Act, Section 8/22 and further investigation is underway.

Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Crime branch also arrested two men for possessing brown sugar. Around 17.96 grams of the drug worth about Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market, was seized from them. The accused have been identified as Vishal alias Vicky, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli, and Abhishek alias Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Khajrana. Police also seized a motorcycle, plastic pouch packing machine and digital weighing scale from their possession.

The accused have been arrested from the MR-4 Road after the crime branch team noticed the duo behaving suspiciously. When questioned, they tried to flee but were caught. On searching them, police recovered 17.96 grams of brown sugar and the motorcycle. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the NDPS Act

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that they used to buy the drug from other districts, prepare small pouches of half a gram each and sell them to drug addicts in the city at higher prices for profit.