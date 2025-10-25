Indore News: Sewerage Projects Under AMRUT Scheme Reviewed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting held on Saturday to assess the progress of sewerage works approved under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.

During the review, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav directed officials to prepare a detailed work plan, including the number of teams to be deployed, workforce strength, specific work locations, and a clear timeline for project initiation and completion. He emphasized that the work should progress strictly as per the plan to ensure efficiency and accountability.

The mayor also instructed that soil removed during excavation should be promptly cleared and that restoration work must be carried out with high quality and durability. Consultants were asked to remain present at the site during the execution of works for proper supervision.

Highlighting the importance of minimizing disruption to city roads, mayor Bhargav advised that sewer lines should be laid along back lanes or road edges wherever possible to prevent the need for future road digging and ensure long-term infrastructure sustainability.

Mayor inspects under-construction swimming pool at Nehru Park



The Nehru Park Swimming Pool and library will going to be get started by the next year from January 1, 2026 claims Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav while inspecting the ongoing construction work on Saturday.

Mayor inspected the under-construction swimming pool at Nehru Park. During the inspection, General Administration In-charge Nandkishore Pahadiya, Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajnangaonkar and other officials were present.

Mayor Bhargav directed officials to maintain high construction quality and accelerate the pace of work so that the project is completed by December and the swimming pool becomes operational from January 1, 2026.

He further informed that the swimming pool is being built to meet international standards, enabling it to host national and international-level competitions. Additionally, he instructed that a badminton hall and a gymnastics hall be constructed above the changing room area for players’ convenience.