Indore News: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies By Accidental Strangulation | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl died by accidental strangulation on a swing made from a saree at her house in Simrol area, Bagonda village, while home alone with her younger sister on Friday.

According to police, deceased was identified as Ayushi (13), daughter of Pappu Lodhi. She was a Class 5 student.

Sub-Inspector Shobharam Rawat of Simrol police station said that the preliminary investigation revealed that Ayushi was playing on a swing made from a saree. She had placed a bucket to climb onto the swing, but it slipped from under her feet. The saree loop accidentally tightened around her neck, leading to strangulation.

Her younger sister Anjali, who was present at home, tried to lift her and help her, but was unable to do so due to Ayushi’s weight.

She immediately ran to call the neighbours for help, but by the time they arrived, assistance could not be provided in time. The family informed the police and sent the body for post-mortem at the district hospital.

Ayushi’s father told police that both he and his wife were at work at the time of the incident. Ayushi had stayed home that day, and later he received a call from neighbours saying his daughter had died by hanging. She is survived by her parents and her younger sister.

The police initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.