Indore News: Beggars Rescued By WCD Team Under The Directive Of Collector Shivam Verma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the directive of collector Shivam Verma, the city administration has intensified its campaign to make Indore beggary-free. The drive, which targets both those seeking alms and those giving them, continued on Friday and Saturday with coordinated rescue operations across multiple locations.

On Friday, the Women and Child Development Department team acted against beggars regularly seen outside MY Hospital, the BJP office garden, and nearby shops. Those rescued were shifted to the Rain Basera shelter in Palsikar Colony and footpaths and bus stops near MY Hospital were cleared.

Read Also MP News: Forest Staff Begin Training For Tiger Estimation 2026

According to Dinesh Mishra, Nodal Officer for the Beggary Eradication Campaign, on Saturday around six to seven beggars were rescued from Radisson Square, Vijay Nagar Square, areas near Satya Sai Square, and Bavdi Mandir. All rescued individuals are being temporarily accommodated at the Rain Basera shelter and will be sent to Seva Dham Shelter Home in Ujjain for 15 days, where they will receive counseling, support, and rehabilitation assistance.

Earlier, joint teams from the MG Road Police Station, the municipal corporation and the Women and Child development department conducted similar operations from Nagar Nigam Square to MG Police Station. Continuous monitoring is being done around major temples, mosques and intersections. Arrangements were also made at World Cup Square Rain Basera for attendants of hospital patients.