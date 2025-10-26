 Indore News: Beggars Rescued By WCD Team Under The Directive Of Collector Shivam Verma
Indore News: Beggars Rescued By WCD Team Under The Directive Of Collector Shivam Verma

The drive, which targets both those seeking alms and those giving them, continued on Friday and Saturday with coordinated rescue operations across multiple locations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the directive of collector Shivam Verma, the city administration has intensified its campaign to make Indore beggary-free. The drive, which targets both those seeking alms and those giving them, continued on Friday and Saturday with coordinated rescue operations across multiple locations.

On Friday, the Women and Child Development Department team acted against beggars regularly seen outside MY Hospital, the BJP office garden, and nearby shops. Those rescued were shifted to the Rain Basera shelter in Palsikar Colony and footpaths and bus stops near MY Hospital were cleared.

