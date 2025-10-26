Indore NEws: Aussie cricketers’ molestation case; Accused sent to jail |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aqeel alias Nitra, who was arrested for stalking and molesting two Australian women cricket players in the city, was produced in court from where he was sent to jail for 15 days.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Aqeel stalked the women cricketers when they were on their way to a café from their hotel on Thursday morning. When they told their security officer, the police were informed and a case was registered against the accused the same day.

A team of 35 officers and police personnel was formed to arrest the accused. He was arrested and produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for one day on Saturday.

Bike had no registration number

Dandotiya further said that Aqeel was on a bike without a registration number and the police had to make hectic efforts to identify him. Over 100 CCTV cameras installed at various places were checked before the accused was identified and later arrested. Sources claimed that Aqeel, a history-sheeter, had gone to drop his father to Satyasai Square and while returning from there, he misbehaved with the cricketers.

Accused pushed ACP, TI while fleeing

Sources claimed that a team of cops from four police stations was formed to arrest the accused and it was searching for him in the area. The accused pushed an ACP and TI in Khajrana area while fleeing from there.

The officers chased him but he managed to flee, though later other police personnel in the area caught him. Police may take preventive action against the accused.