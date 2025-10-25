 Indore News: Traders Celebrate GST Utsav, Thanked PM Narendra Modi
A very large number of the local traders celebrated GST Utsav; They expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for lowering the GST rates, that boosted the sales of goods of common use

Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A very large number of the local traders celebrated GST Utsav here on Saturday. They expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for lowering the GST rates, that boosted the sales of goods of common use.

GST Utsav was celebrated under the aegis of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is a flagship representative body of over 125 different traders organisation of the city. Traders presented a memorandum of thanks to the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister for the reforms in the tax system.

National Traders Welfare Board Chairman Sunil Singi was the chief guest at the GST Utsav, along with city industrialist Vinod Agarwal and prominent jewellery businessman Anil Kataria. Singi said that the city's traders are an indicator of the enthusiasm of the country's markets. The mood and trend of the entire economy can be gauged from here. The traders are welcoming GST reforms, so it is clear that this is a step in the right direction which will improve business.

Industrialist Vinod Agarwal said that businessmen consider Goddess Lakshmi as their deity, but we should pray for the arrival of Lord Vishnu's left-handed Mahalakshmi, not the Lakshmi who comes on an owl in the dark of night.

He appealed to inculcate business values ​​in the next generation and children. Jewellery businessman Anil Kataria said that selling gold worth seven thousand crores on Dhanteras is showing the enthusiasm of Diwali.

Ahilya Chamber's President Ramesh Khandelwal, General Secretary Gopal Agarwal, Joint Secretary Akshay Jain, Narendra Bafna, Isaac Chaudhary and all the officials were present in the event.

