 Indore News: NSUI Indore Launches ‘Chhatra Jodo Yatra’
Campaign from October 31 to November 19 aims to unite students on education, employment and democracy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Indore, officially launched the poster of its upcoming campaign “Chhatra jodo yatra” during a press conference.

The Yatra will commence on Friday, the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna and NSUI founder late Indira Gandhi and conclude on her birth anniversary, November 19.

Present at the press conference were NSUI state president Ashutosh Chouksey and other officials. The leaders emphasised that the “Chhatra jodo yatra” is a significant initiative aimed at empowering youth voices and integrating them into the nation-building process.

