Indore News: NSUI Indore Launches ‘Chhatra Jodo Yatra’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Indore, officially launched the poster of its upcoming campaign “Chhatra jodo yatra” during a press conference.

The Yatra will commence on Friday, the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna and NSUI founder late Indira Gandhi and conclude on her birth anniversary, November 19.

The objective of the campaign is to unite students across the district and create meaningful dialogue around key issues such as education, employment and democracy. The Yatra will cover all 9 assembly constituencies of the district, 6 major universities around 80 colleges and several hostels, directly engaging with students throughout the journey.

During the campaign, NSUI workers will connect students with the organisation, raise awareness about their rights and discuss crucial topics like resistance to vote theft, protection of democratic values and student empowerment.

Present at the press conference were NSUI state president Ashutosh Chouksey and other officials. The leaders emphasised that the “Chhatra jodo yatra” is a significant initiative aimed at empowering youth voices and integrating them into the nation-building process.