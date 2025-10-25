MP News: Banned Carbide Gun Still Being Sold Online As ‘Monkey-Scare’ Device |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The carbide gun, responsible for hundreds of eye injuries across Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, continues to be sold online despite being officially banned.

The device, now marketed as a “monkey-scare gun,” remains available through e-commerce sites and private sellers, in open defiance of state orders.

Originally meant for farmers to scare away monkeys, birds and wild animals, the gun uses calcium carbide mixed with water to release acetylene gas that explodes with a sharp blast.

During Diwali, these were widely used as a low-cost alternative to firecrackers, but reckless handling led to hundreds of cases of eye damage and even permanent vision loss. Most victims were young people who had seen promotional videos circulating on Instagram and Facebook.

Experts warn that professional-grade carbide guns are made of durable metal and used with safety precautions in rural areas, but the cheap plastic versions flooding the market, priced at Rs 100 to Rs 300, pose serious risk. Several listings still appear online, showing higher-end models priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 under labels such as “monkey repeller” and “bird scarer.”

Police officials said more than 100 carbide guns have been seized from markets and warehouses in recent days, with several arrests made for illegal sale.

Social media to blame

Viral social media reels showing young people firing carbide guns during Diwali celebrations are believed to have triggered a surge in demand. As these videos spread rapidly, small manufacturers and online sellers capitalised on the trend, releasing unsafe, low-quality versions that now continue to circulate despite enforcement drives.