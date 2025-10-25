 MP News: 'We Are Not As Portrayed,' Says Mother Of Bhopal Youth Held For ISIS Links
Mother of Adnan Khan, the youth arrested from Bhopal by Delhi Police Special Cell for alleged links to an ISIS module, has rejected the charges and criticised media for its coverage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mother of Adnan Khan, the youth arrested from Bhopal by Delhi Police Special Cell for alleged links to an ISIS module, has rejected the charges and criticised media for its coverage.

Adnan’s mother, Shayna Khan, a theatre artist, said her family was being unfairly depicted. “Whatever is being written, is that the truth? Are we really like that?” she said. “I am associated with theatre. I perform in Ramayan and say Jai Shri Krishna,” she said, expressing anger over reports that described her son as part of an extremist network.

Shayna, known in theatre circles for playing diverse roles, is associated with a Mumbai-based group but is less active in Bhopal. Her husband, Syed Gulfam, works as an accountant, and their younger daughter is a school student.

When reporters reached the family’s home on Saturday, a girl at the window said no one was available to speak. Neighbours described Adnan as polite and academically inclined. “We never saw anything suspicious. People here mostly keep to themselves,” said one resident.

Adnan’s family earlier said he was focused on his Chartered Accountancy exams. Investigators, however, allege he was radicalised online and linked to messaging groups sympathetic to ISIS.

He was arrested on October 18 in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Madhya Pradesh ATS. This was not his first arrest, as about sixteen months ago, Uttar Pradesh ATS had detained him for allegedly posting a threatening message against a judge involved in Gyanvapi Mosque case. After being released, officials say he became active again in Lucknow-based WhatsApp groups circulating extremist material.

