 Madhya Pradesh: Teen Dies Of Snakebite On Gufa Mandir Ashram Premises
Family members and ashram residents rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Teen Dies Of Snakebite On Gufa Mandir Ashram Premises | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy, Abhishek Tripathi, lost his life after he was bit by a snake on the premises of Gufa Mandir Ashram under Koh-e-Fiza police station limits.

The incident occurred around 5:40 am on Saturday when Abhishek went to the washroom. Soon after, he was bitten by the snake and his health deteriorated rapidly. Family members and ashram residents rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The sudden death caused grief among the ashram residents. Police have registered a case and are conducting investigations. Bhopal Municipal Coproration has also been informed to take necessary measures to trace and safely remove the reptile from the area.

Earlier, a week ago, a 4-year-old child died of a snake bite in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The child curiously put his hand inside a hole on the field while playing when a hidden snake bit him.

The incident took place in Chhapar of Satai police station area where the kid identified as Aditya, the son of Jitendra Rajput, was playing on the ridge of a field.

Suddenly he noticed a hole a small hole in the ground. Out of curiosity he slid his hands inside the hole unaware that a poisonous snake was hiding there. The venomous reptile bit the child on his hands, following which he died.

