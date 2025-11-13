MP News: Four From Chhatarpur Shine In MP Civil Judge Exam

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths from Chhatarpur have cleared the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Examination, making the district proud.

People across Chhatarpur have congratulated all four for their achievements and wished them success in their judicial careers.

Among them, Priyadarshan Goswami, son of Ramdutt Goswami, secured the 7th rank in the exam. He has once again made Chhatarpur proud. Earlier, he had achieved the 4th rank in the Chhattisgarh Judicial Services Examination and was selected as a judge there.

Priyadarshan Goswami |

Tasha Parmar, daughter of Advocate Arvind Pratap Singh from Madhopur and niece of senior advocate Yogendra Pratap Singh, earned the 28th rank in the same examination.

Tasha Parmar |

Dipesh Awasthi (Lavi), son of Lakshmi Prasad Awasthi, owner of Paradise City on Panna Road, also cleared the Civil Judge Exam.

Dipesh Awasthi |

The fourth achiever, Meenu Kushwah, daughter of Gyan Singh Kushwah, who runs a business near the Chhatarpur bus stand, has also passed the Civil Judge Examination.

Meenu Kushwah |

Meenu studied up to Class 10 at Maharshi School, Chhatarpur, and completed her BA LLB from LNU Ranchi, Jharkhand, followed by an LLM from Bhopal. She is currently working as a Legal Executive with NHAI. Earlier, she trained under Advocate Ramnarayan Kushwah.

