 MP News: Three Of Family Die After Brothers Clash With Swords Over Land Dispute In Ashoknagar
A few days ago, Rajmahendra had sown mustard in the field. On Monday, Khilan Singh's younger son, Krishnabhanu, along with his nephew Pawan Yadav, reached the farm with a tractor and started plowing the same field again. This led to a heated argument between the two sides.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of the same family died after a violent clash with swords over an 8-bigha land dispute in Ashoknagar on Thursday.

Both groups attacked each other using swords, sticks, and other weapons.

The family members include a grandfather, his son, and grandson, died after a violent clash over an 8-bigha land dispute in Karaiya Bainet village under the Kachnar area of Ashoknagar district.

According to police, the land belonged to Khilan Singh Yadav, who lived with his elder son Rajmahendra.

A few days ago, Rajmahendra had sown mustard in the field. On Monday, Khilan Singh’s younger son, Krishnabhanu, along with his nephew Pawan Yadav, reached the farm with a tractor and started plowing the same field again. This led to a heated argument between the two sides.

The dispute soon turned violent, and both groups attacked each other using swords, sticks, and other weapons.

During the fight, Pawan Yadav and Khilan Singh died on the spot, while Krishnabhanu was seriously injured and died on the way to Bhopal for treatment.

Following the incident, the village was filled with tension and silence. The cremation took place in the presence of police and local officials.

ASP Gajendra Singh Kanwar said that an FIR has been registered based on a complaint by Radhika, daughter of Krishnabhanu.

Murder cases have been filed against Rajmahendra, Dharmveer, and Rajveer.

Police added that Pawan Yadav had a criminal history and was earlier banned from the district for two years.

