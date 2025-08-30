 'Cricket Not Above Nation, Sporting Ties With Pakistan Is Government Call': Former Indian Cricketer Madan Lal
You enjoy playing only when you get cash: Madan Lal

SmitaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eminent former Indian all-rounder cricketer Madan Lal Sharma says cricket can never be above the nation and sportspersons should follow whatever decision the government takes about sporting ties with Pakistan.

Madan Lal, 74, was in the city on Saturday to participate in Khel Evam Fitness Mahotsava organised by state sports and youth welfare department to mark National Sports Day. He played in the Indian cricket team for 13 years and was also a coach and a selector.

He was a member of 1983 Cricket World Cup winning India squad and part of Indian team that won the 1985 World Cricket Championship. On the sidelines of the programme, he talked with Free Press.

India has decided not to play matches with Pakistan. How do you see it?

Cricket can’t be bigger than the country. It is for the government to decide and whatever it decides, the sportspersons should and will follow. If tomorrow the government says go to Pakistan and play, the players will do it.

Cricket has been included in Olympics and will be played in Los Angeles Games in 2028. Your take?

It’s good and it will be interesting. But I think, Olympics have a different shine, prestige and charm. Athletes train and work hard for four years and then play in the Olympics.

After T20, there is now talk of T10?

I am against it. It should not be done. Three formats are good enough. We should pay more attention to domestic cricket - U-16, U-19, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy.

Cricket leagues have emerged. Cricketers are being bought and sold. Is this commercialisation good for the sport?

It is good for cricketers. They are making money. You enjoy playing only when you get cash. It is not like in our times that you played for 20 years and still remained where you were.

The selection of the Indian team for Asia Cup is being criticised?

No matter whom you choose, criticism will always be there. I have been a player, a coach and also a selector. I know that the captain, the coach and the selectors jointly take decisions. After all, it is the coach and the captain who have to manage the team. So, if they insist that they want a certain player, the selectors agree.

Do you think Cheteshwar Pujara should have played for Indian team for at least 2 to 3 more years.

That can be said about anyone. Retirement is a personal decision. I can’t comment on it. What I can say is that besides being a good cricketer, he was also a gentleman.

