 Bhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam

Bhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam

Singh told police that on November 28, he received a WhatsApp video call showing “ATS Department.” The caller, claiming to be from Jehangirabad Police Station, alleged that a bank account had been opened in his name using his Aadhaar card and used to fund terrorists in Pulwama, Kashmir

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber criminals duped a 74-year-old resident of Saket Nagar, making him transfer Rs 52 lakh under the pretext of a “digital arrest.” Rajendra Singh, living in Panchwati Complex, was mentally harassed for four days by fraudsters posing as ATS and Crime Branch officers, who falsely accused him of funding terrorism.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Hit And Run; Unidentified Vehicle Crushes Biker To Death
article-image

Following his complaint on Saturday, Cyber Crime Police registered a case against unknown users of the accounts and WhatsApp numbers involved.

Singh told police that on November 28, he received a WhatsApp video call showing “ATS Department.” The caller, claiming to be from Jehangirabad Police Station, alleged that a bank account had been opened in his name using his Aadhaar card and used to fund terrorists in Pulwama, Kashmir. They warned that arrest warrants had been issued against him and his wife and threatened immediate action if they failed to cooperate.

Fraudsters promised a home-based “digital arrest” due to the couple’s age and obtained details of all bank accounts, fixed deposits, post office policies and other financial documents. Under pressure, Singh broke deposits and policies, transferring money to accounts specified by the criminals, who claimed it would go to a government account for RBI verification and be returned after the inquiry.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration

On December 2, Singh transferred Rs 25 lakh via RTGS, followed by Rs 27 lakh on December 6. Despite receiving the funds, the fraudsters continued making threatening calls from various WhatsApp numbers.

Following his complaint, Cyber Crime Police registered a case against unknown users of the accounts and WhatsApp numbers involved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam

Bhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam

Bhopal News: Retired Assistant Sub-Inspector Loses ₹2.40 Lakh To Cyber Crook

Bhopal News: Retired Assistant Sub-Inspector Loses ₹2.40 Lakh To Cyber Crook

Bhopal News: Leader Of Opposition Alleges Dirty Water Supply, Objects To Mechanical Engineer’s...

Bhopal News: Leader Of Opposition Alleges Dirty Water Supply, Objects To Mechanical Engineer’s...

Bhopal News: Curbs On Objectionable Social Media Content To Maintain Law & Order

Bhopal News: Curbs On Objectionable Social Media Content To Maintain Law & Order

Bhopal News: Water Under Scrutiny As Tests, Pipelines Raise Alarm

Bhopal News: Water Under Scrutiny As Tests, Pipelines Raise Alarm