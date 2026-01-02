Bhopal News: Hit And Run; Unidentified Vehicle Crushes Biker To Death | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old man was killed on the spot after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Thursday evening under Khajuri Sadak police station limits.

According to reports, Sehore resident and a painter Dhan Singh had come to Bhopal to visit Manuabhan Tekri with his wife Neha and their two children to celebrate New Year. While returning in the evening, Dhan Singh was riding his motorcycle ahead while his wife and children were riding on another bike driven by his brother-in-law, Anuj Kumar.

At 5:30 pm, as Dhan Singh crossed Mansarovar Dham, an unidentified vehicle rammed into his motorcycle. He fell on the road and before he could get up the vehicle reportedly ran over him causing his death on the spot.

Anuj Kumar told police that due to sudden incident, he could not note down the registration number of the vehicle involved in the accident.

Police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the unknown vehicle driver. Police officials said that CCTV footage from Phanda toll plaza and other cameras installed along the route were being scanned to identify the vehicle involved in the hit and run.