 MP News: New Year Takes A Deadly Turn In Jabalpur; 12 Deaths, 20 Injured In Multiple Road Accidents
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
MP News: New Year Takes A Deadly Turn In Jabalpur; 12 Deaths, 20 Injured In Multiple Road Accidents

Jabalpur  (Madhya Pradesh): The first day of the New Year left dozens of families bereaved after multiple road accidents across Jabalpur division claimed 12 lives and left around 20 people injured on Thursday.

In Seoni district, a family of four were killed after a bike crashed into a stationary truck. According to reports, the accident occurred on the Jabalpur–Nagpur National Highway. The deceased were identified as Parmanand Barkade (45), his wife Geeta (38), their daughter Mahi (8), and son Deepanshu (4). 

The family was on its way to Geeta’s parental home to celebrate the New Year. All four died on the spot. The truck was parked on the highway due to engine trouble, police said. Police have started an investigation.

Meanwhile, in Katni a pickup vehicle hit a bike near Badgaon area around 9 pm. Police said four members of a family— a man, his young daughter and their two relatives—from Panna district were killed in the accident. 

In Shahdol, two persons riding a two-wheeler died after being hit by a bus, while another was seriously injured. In Damoh, a car hit a tree on the Jabalpur–Bhopal road, killing an elderly couple and leaving their son badly injured.

Another accident near Jabalpur’s Gohalpur area injured nearly 20 people who were on their way for a picnic.

