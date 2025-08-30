Couple, 6-Year-Old Run Over After Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Shanty In MP's Jhabua

Speeding Truck Rams Into Mud House In MP's Jhabua; Man, Wife & 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their 6-year-old was run over after a sand-loaded truck rammed into their shanty in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district. The accident happened on Saturday early morning when the family was asleep.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:30 am when the truck lost control while heading towards the Fatipura valley near Jhiri village. It was transporting sand from Chhota Udaipur to Kalyanpura via Rajgarh. The vehicle crashed straight into the mud house, burying the family inside.

The victims have been identified as Desingh (27), his wife Ramila (25), and their 6-year-old daughter Aarohi. All 3 died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. It took rescue teams nearly 3 hours to recover the bodies from the debris.

Villagers passing by noticed the accident and immediately raised an alarm. They started rescue efforts before informing the police, who arrived half an hour later. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem. District Collector Neha Meena has sought details of the incident from SDM Bhaskar Gachle.

Villagers express anger

The incident has sparked anger among villegers. They alleged that trucks carrying illegal sand operate at night with overloaded consignments and high speed, increasing the risk of accidents.

Villagers said repeated complaints have been ignored and demanded an immediate ban on illegal sand transport and strict action against overloaded trucks.

They have also demanded compensation for the victims’ families.