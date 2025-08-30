 Couple, 6-Year-Old Run Over After Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Shanty In MP's Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCouple, 6-Year-Old Run Over After Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Shanty In MP's Jhabua

Couple, 6-Year-Old Run Over After Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Shanty In MP's Jhabua

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. It took rescue teams nearly 3 hours to recover the bodies from the debris.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Truck Rams Into Mud House In MP's Jhabua; Man, Wife & 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their 6-year-old was run over after a sand-loaded truck rammed into their shanty in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district. The accident happened on Saturday early morning when the family was asleep.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:30 am when the truck lost control while heading towards the Fatipura valley near Jhiri village. It was transporting sand from Chhota Udaipur to Kalyanpura via Rajgarh. The vehicle crashed straight into the mud house, burying the family inside.

The victims have been identified as Desingh (27), his wife Ramila (25), and their 6-year-old daughter Aarohi. All 3 died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. It took rescue teams nearly 3 hours to recover the bodies from the debris.

Read Also
Shocker! 25-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death By Upper Caste Wife’s Relatives In MP's Shivpuri
article-image

Villagers passing by noticed the accident and immediately raised an alarm. They started rescue efforts before informing the police, who arrived half an hour later. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem. District Collector Neha Meena has sought details of the incident from SDM Bhaskar Gachle.

FPJ Shorts
India & Japan To Boost Start-Ups With 10 Trillion Yen Investment Target, To Propel Chandrayaan-5 Mission
India & Japan To Boost Start-Ups With 10 Trillion Yen Investment Target, To Propel Chandrayaan-5 Mission
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
How Pakistan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd
How Pakistan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Announces India’s Warships Will Be Built Domestically, Boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat And Strategic Autonomy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Announces India’s Warships Will Be Built Domestically, Boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat And Strategic Autonomy

Villagers express anger

The incident has sparked anger among villegers. They alleged that trucks carrying illegal sand operate at night with overloaded consignments and high speed, increasing the risk of accidents.

Villagers said repeated complaints have been ignored and demanded an immediate ban on illegal sand transport and strict action against overloaded trucks.

They have also demanded compensation for the victims’ families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Couple, 6-Year-Old Run Over After Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Shanty In MP's Jhabua

Couple, 6-Year-Old Run Over After Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Shanty In MP's Jhabua

Two Teen Girls Drown In Mine Pit During Chhath Celebration In MP's Gwalior

Two Teen Girls Drown In Mine Pit During Chhath Celebration In MP's Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh August 30 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts; Monsoon Quota...

Madhya Pradesh August 30 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts; Monsoon Quota...

Bhopal: Houses, School, Petrol Pump, Including Encroachments By Machhli Family, Identified On Animal...

Bhopal: Houses, School, Petrol Pump, Including Encroachments By Machhli Family, Identified On Animal...

Bhopal Food Itinerary For A Rainy Day: From Lake View's Maggi To New Market's Piping Hot Samosas,...

Bhopal Food Itinerary For A Rainy Day: From Lake View's Maggi To New Market's Piping Hot Samosas,...