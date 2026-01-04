Bhopal News: Retired Assistant Sub-Inspector Loses ₹2.40 Lakh To Cyber Crook | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police of Rs 2.40 lakh on the pretext of updating his pensioner life certificate. The accused sent an APK file to the victim’s mobile phone and after obtaining OTPs, siphoned off money from his bank account.

The incident took place under Chhola Mandir police station limits of the city. The victim,

Jwala Prasad Patel (66), a resident of Shivshakti Nagar, reported that on November 8 while using Facebook at home, he received an online link for updating the pensioner life certificate. When he clicked the link, a window opened with his personal details such as name, date of birth and email already filled in while some fields were blank.

Shortly afterwards, an unidentified person called him, sent him an APK file on WhatsApp and asked him to download it. Upon opening the file a form appeared. As Patel entered his Aadhaar number and mobile number, an OTP was generated which also went to the fraudster. He was then prompted to fill in ATM card details and PIN in another form. The caller also asked him to upload his photograph which he did.

The fraudster told Patel that Rs 1 would be debited as a verification step and would be

credited back the next day. After Rs 1 was deducted, multiple OTPs started arriving on his phone. Sensing something was wrong Patel immediately called the bank toll-free number and got his bank account frozen. Due to a bank holiday the next day, he could not visit the branch immediately. On the third day after getting the account reactivated at the bank, he discovered that Rs 2.40 lakh had already been withdrawn from his account.

Patel tried contacting the cybercrime helpline but when he did not receive assistance, he lodged a complaint at the cyber police station from where it was forwarded to the Chhola Mandir police station and a case was registered against unknown cyber fraudsters.