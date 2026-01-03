Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Security Guard Kills Himself After Losing Cash In Gambling | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old security guard committed suicide after suffering heavy losses in gambling under Bilkhiriya police station limits.

The victim’s family has accused a local gambling den operator of harassment and mental torture claiming it pushed the victim to take the extreme step. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, Rajesh Tripathi, a resident of Mahakal City, was a security guard at private college. At the time of the incident, his wife and children were away in their native village in Katni district leaving him alone at home. On Friday morning, he was found hanging inside his house. After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

During the search, the police recovered a suicide note in which Tripathi mentioned that he had lost Rs 70,000 in gambling. He wrote that he had to repay Rs 11,000 borrowed money on January 2, but was unable to arrange the amount, which led him to end his life.

Tripathi's son, Rohit alleged that a person named Sudip who runs a gambling den in their native village was responsible for his father’s death.

Rohit alleged that Sudip had repeatedly encouraged his father for gambling and also lent him money. Over time, the debt rose to Rs 70,000, out of which Rs 59,000 had already been repaid. He claimed that Sudip was threatening his father to pay the remaining sum of Rs 11,000 including threats of assault and looting their house. Police said investigations were being carried out into the allegations and statements of family members will be recorded soon.