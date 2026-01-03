Bhopal News: Advance Alerts Help Irani Gang Kingpin Dodge Arrest | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irani gang kingpin Raju has succeeded in dodging the cops and evading arrest despite repeated raids by police of other cities and states.

Now fresh revelations suggest that leaked information from within the police system has helped the notorious criminal slip away moments before raids, while raising serious questions about the role of some local cops.

Last Friday’s early morning crackdown on the Irani dera at Aman Colony, Karond, was projected as a major breakthrough. Police teams rounded up 34 people, including notorious looters and history-sheeters wanted by cops of 12 states and women who allegedly resisted the operation. Yet once again the network’s kingpin Raju Irani was nowhere to be found.

According to some sources, advance alerts about police movement and strategy were leaked allowing Raju to go underground in time.

Police officials said Raju Irani was wanted in nearly 20 serious cases in multiple states, including robbery, fraud and organised crime. Maharashtra Police have declared him absconding under MCOCA while cases are also registered against him in Bhopal’s Nishatpura area. Investigators say his network spans 12 states, sending gangs out for loot and sheltering criminals from outside Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal.

Wanted criminal acting as police informer

Meanwhile, a wanted criminal Ghanshyam Rajput is allegedly being used as a police informer. The alleged informer living in Ashoka Garden is said to be close to some cops and also to Raju Irani. Rajput is wanted by Jaipur Police in a major fraud case. However, repeated attempts by Jaipur police to arrest him have proved futile.