Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Forced Into Child Marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and forced into illegal child marriage by an adult youth. The accused even forced the minor to undergo an abortion.

Habibganj police have registered the case against the accused after the incident surfaced during counselling of the minor victim. A search has been launched to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, the victim was allegedly taken away by a youth she already knew. The accused is reported to have lured the minor in July 2024 and taken her to his native village in Raisen district. There, the accused pressurised the victim's kin and wedding rituals were performed in the presence of family members unlawfully.

Police said that the girl was kept with the accused for several months. Following continuous sexual exploitation, the victim became pregnant but was forced to undergo an abortion resulting in her poor health conditions. Later, her grandmother ensured proper treatment for her.

In July 2025, a dispute took place between the families of the victim and the accused who were residing in the same neighbourhood. Following the incident, cross cases were registered against both families. As the minor victim was also an accused in the case, she was sent to a Girls Observation Home in Vidisha.

During counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee at the Observation Home, the minor disclosed details of the exploitation. Based on her statement, police registered a fresh case late Thursday night against the accused on the charges of kidnapping, child marriage and under POCSO Act.