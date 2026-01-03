Bhopal News: Leader Of Opposition Alleges Dirty Water Supply, Objects To Mechanical Engineer’s Waterworks Duty | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging gross negligence in the management of the city’s drinking water supply, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shabista Zaki on Saturday submitted a formal complaint to municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain.

In the complaint, she objected to the appointment of a mechanical engineer to oversee waterworks responsibilities meant for a civil engineer.

In her complaint, Zaki said that the superintendent engineer of the waterworks department Udit Garg was a mechanical engineer but had been entrusted with duties related to drinking water supply, treatment and civil supervision. She alleged that this technical mismatch had led to improper purification of water, with residents reporting sewage contamination, dirt and stench in the supply.

According to the complaint, the water being supplied does not meet IS:10500 drinking water standards, posing a serious threat to public health. Zaki termed the situation a clear violation of technical norms and an act of gross administrative negligence.

She demanded the immediate removal of the officer from the waterworks assignment, an independent technical and laboratory investigation of the entire drinking water system and strict disciplinary action against those responsible. She also sought immediate steps to ensure safe, standard-compliant drinking water for citizens.

Speaking to the Free Press, Zaki warned that if prompt action was not taken, the matter would be taken to the Lokayukta, the state government and the court.