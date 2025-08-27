Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indore's 25-Foot-Tall 'Bada Ganpati' Adorned With Diamonds & Topaz; Soil Used From Kashi, Mathura

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 25-Foot-Tall Bada Ganpati Idol In Indore Adorned With Diamonds, Topaz, Ghee & Sindoor | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the beginning of Ganeshotsav, thousands of devotees are flocking to the historic Bada Ganpati Temple in Indore on Wednesday.

The temple houses a 119-year-old Ganesha idol, which is 25 feet tall and 14 feet wide, believed to be the largest Ganesha idol in Asia.

14kgs pure ghee, 25 kgs sindoor used

The idol’s decoration is a grand ritual that takes about 15 days. It is adorned with 14 kilograms of pure ghee and 25 kilograms of sindoor. The special robe (chola) is offered by 11 Brahmin priests.

This ritual is performed 4 times a year - on Bhadrapada Sudi Chaturthi, Kartik Badi Chaturthi, Magh Badi Chaturthi, and Vaishakh Sudi Chaturthi.

The idol was built in 1901, taking almost 3 years to complete. Its construction is linked to a dream of Pandit Narayan Dadhich, a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha.

It is said that he envisioned the deity in this majestic form. Inspired by his dream, Dadhich took part in its establishment, and today it stands at Bada Ganpati Square, one of Indore’s spiritual landmarks.

FP Photo

Key points about the idol

The idol was crafted using a mix of precious materials.

Ears, hands, and trunk were made of copper.

Legs were reinforced with iron rods.

The face was crafted with gold and silver.

Sacred soil and water were collected from pilgrimage sites including Kashi, Ujjain, Ayodhya, and Mathura, as well as from cowsheds, elephant stables, and horse stables.

Additionally, precious stones like diamond, emerald, topaz, pearl, and ruby were also used along with lime, sand, bricks, and even fenugreek seeds.

The idol rests on a 4-foot-high platform which makes it appear even more majestic.

The temple is maintained by the third generation of the Dadhich family. Pandit Dhaneshwar Dadhich oversees its rituals and upkeep. Priests Pandit Pramod Dadhich, Rakesh Dadhich, and Rajesh Dadhich currently perform the traditional ceremonies.