Indore News: Youth, 2 Friends Held For Committing Theft Of Lakhs At Aunt’s Place | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested in connection with theft at a locked house in the Pardesipura area, police said on Friday.

One of the accused is the nephew of the complainant and he was the prime accused of the case. Stolen goods worth Rs 13 lakh were recovered from them and further investigation is on into the case.

According to Pardesipura police station in charge RD Kandwa, the complainant named Jayshree lodged a complaint that she had gone with her family to Jalgaon for two days on October 24.

When they returned home on October 26, they found the back window open and the cupboard locker broken. Gold ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs 13 lakh were missing. The cash component was around Rs 47, 000 A case was registered under the relevant sections and a team was formed to arrest the accused.

During the investigation, police examined CCTVs and gathered local intelligence, leading them to suspect Jayshree’s nephew, Atish Khopde. He was taken into custody and during interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he knew his uncle and aunt would be away and planned the theft with his friends Rohit Devda and Kartik Prajapat.

Police said that the trio entered the house through the back window, broke open the cupboard and stole gold jewellery and cash. Atish informed the police that the stolen cash was spent on parties. Following the information, the police also arrested the remaining accused.