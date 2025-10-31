 Indore News: Youth, 2 Friends Held For Committing Theft Of Lakhs At Aunt’s Place
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Youth, 2 Friends Held For Committing Theft Of Lakhs At Aunt’s Place

Indore News: Youth, 2 Friends Held For Committing Theft Of Lakhs At Aunt’s Place

Three youths were arrested in connection with theft at a locked house in the Pardesipura area, police said on Friday. One of the accused is the nephew of the complainant and he was the prime accused of the case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Youth, 2 Friends Held For Committing Theft Of Lakhs At Aunt’s Place | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested in connection with theft at a locked house in the Pardesipura area, police said on Friday.

One of the accused is the nephew of the complainant and he was the prime accused of the case. Stolen goods worth Rs 13 lakh were recovered from them and further investigation is on into the case.

According to Pardesipura police station in charge RD Kandwa, the complainant named Jayshree lodged a complaint that she had gone with her family to Jalgaon for two days on October 24.

When they returned home on October 26, they found the back window open and the cupboard locker broken. Gold ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs 13 lakh were missing. The cash component was around Rs 47, 000 A case was registered under the relevant sections and a team was formed to arrest the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan; 7 Held, Including Juvenile, In Amritsar
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan; 7 Held, Including Juvenile, In Amritsar
Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO
Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
Read Also
MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire...
article-image

During the investigation, police examined CCTVs and gathered local intelligence, leading them to suspect Jayshree’s nephew, Atish Khopde. He was taken into custody and during interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he knew his uncle and aunt would be away and planned the theft with his friends Rohit Devda and Kartik Prajapat.

Police said that the trio entered the house through the back window, broke open the cupboard and stole gold jewellery and cash. Atish informed the police that the stolen cash was spent on parties. Following the information, the police also arrested the remaining accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Youth, 2 Friends Held For Committing Theft Of Lakhs At Aunt’s Place

Indore News: Youth, 2 Friends Held For Committing Theft Of Lakhs At Aunt’s Place

Indore News: National Green Tribunal Delivers Green Verdict; Shankargarh Forest Saved From Tourism...

Indore News: National Green Tribunal Delivers Green Verdict; Shankargarh Forest Saved From Tourism...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 31: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 31: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP News: Passenger Holding Areas To Be Developed At 76 Stations Across Country; Bhopal & Jabalpur In...

MP News: Passenger Holding Areas To Be Developed At 76 Stations Across Country; Bhopal & Jabalpur In...

Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries...

Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries...