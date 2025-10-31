MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman died after setting herself on fire after an argument with a man over the phone on Thursday.

She poured petrol on herself on October 24 and died during treatment on October 30.

The incident took place in Panchvati Colony, Karond, in Bhopal died after setting herself on fire a week ago.

The woman, identified as Annu Khan, had poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze on October 24.

She was taken to Hamidia Hospital with around 40% burn injuries, where she died during treatment on October 30.

Police said that before her death, Annu told doctors that she had set herself on fire after an argument with a man over the phone.

A case has been registered, and the police have started an investigation.

According to officials, Annu Khan was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband, Anees Khan. She had recently been released on parole and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

Police have said they will examine her call details (CDR) to identify the man she spoke to before the incident and question him as part of the investigation.

The post-mortem was conducted on Friday in the presence of her family members.