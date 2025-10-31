 MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire In Bhopal

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire In Bhopal

She was taken to Hamidia Hospital with around 40% burn injuries, where she died during treatment on October 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman died after setting herself on fire after an argument with a man over the phone on Thursday.

She poured petrol on herself on October 24 and died during treatment on October 30.

Read Also
MP News: 42-Year-Old Village Head Caught Taking ₹20K Bribe In Seoni; Lokayukta Caught Him...
article-image

The incident took place in Panchvati Colony, Karond, in Bhopal died after setting herself on fire a week ago.

The woman, identified as Annu Khan, had poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze on October 24.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana News: 3 MDU Rohtak Employees Booked For Forcing Women Sanitation Workers To Photograph Sanitary Pads As Proof Of Menstruation
Haryana News: 3 MDU Rohtak Employees Booked For Forcing Women Sanitation Workers To Photograph Sanitary Pads As Proof Of Menstruation
Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI; Probe Ordered
Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI; Probe Ordered
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Panvel Police Arrest Couple From Pune For Duping Residents With Fake Discounted Grocery And Household Offers
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Panvel Police Arrest Couple From Pune For Duping Residents With Fake Discounted Grocery And Household Offers
'I Was Enjoying This Challenge Because...': Abhishek Sharma's Candid Reaction To Josh Hazlewood's Withdrawal From IND Vs AUS T20 Series Goes Viral; Video
'I Was Enjoying This Challenge Because...': Abhishek Sharma's Candid Reaction To Josh Hazlewood's Withdrawal From IND Vs AUS T20 Series Goes Viral; Video

She was taken to Hamidia Hospital with around 40% burn injuries, where she died during treatment on October 30.

Police said that before her death, Annu told doctors that she had set herself on fire after an argument with a man over the phone.

A case has been registered, and the police have started an investigation.

Read Also
MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...
article-image

According to officials, Annu Khan was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband, Anees Khan. She had recently been released on parole and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

Police have said they will examine her call details (CDR) to identify the man she spoke to before the incident and question him as part of the investigation.

The post-mortem was conducted on Friday in the presence of her family members.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire...

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire...

MP News: 42-Year-Old Village Head Caught Taking ₹20K Bribe In Seoni; Lokayukta Caught Him...

MP News: 42-Year-Old Village Head Caught Taking ₹20K Bribe In Seoni; Lokayukta Caught Him...

MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...

MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...

MP News: Passenger Holding Areas To Be Developed At 76 Stations Across Country; Bhopal & Jabalpur In...

MP News: Passenger Holding Areas To Be Developed At 76 Stations Across Country; Bhopal & Jabalpur In...

Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries...

Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries...