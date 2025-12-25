Bhopal Power Cut December 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Red Square, 11 Mile Tiraha & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face power cuts on 11 December 2025 as the electricity department will carry out maintenance and other departmental work.

Power supply will remain shut for several hours in different colonies. Citizens are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Areas and Timings of Power Cut

Area: Signature Residency Colony, Sagar Premium Tower Ph-1 & 2, Signature 99 Colony Nearest Area

Time: 10:30 to 15:00

Reason: Departmental Work

Area: Red Square, Bhabha College, Jatkhedi Gaon, Mahendra Green Wood, RKDF Medical College, Divya Vani, Paras Villa, Sterling Global Grand , Sagar Pearl, Metro Ashiaana, Eden Park, Paradise Heritage, Swastik Grand, Golden Valley Vilas, Haripuram colony.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Department work

Area: Mile Tower, MG Hector, 11 Mile Tiraha Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Department work