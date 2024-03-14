Western Railway Announces Holi Special Trains From Bandra Terminus To Bikaner & Udaipur

Western Railway Headquarters | FPJ

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, Western Railway will run Special Train on Special fare between Bandra Terminus – Bikaner & Bandra Terminus - Udaipur.

Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 4pm on Friday, 22nd & 29th March, 2024 and reach Bikaner at 2.30 pm the next day. Similarly, Train No.04713 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bikaner at 3.00 pm on Thursday, 21st & 28th March, 2024 and arrive Bandra Terminus at 1.40 pm, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha station in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Bandra Terminus - Udaipur Special

Similarly Train No. 09620 Bandra Terminus - Udaipur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6.05 pm on Thursday, 21st & 28th March, 2024 & will reach Udaipur at 08.40 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09619 Udaipur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Udaipur at 11.00 pm on Wednesday, 20th & 27th March, 2024 & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 2.30 pm the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Dahanu Road, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur, Semari, Jai Samand Road, and Zawar station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 04714 & 09620 will open from 15th March, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.